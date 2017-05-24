Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peace Corps commandant, Dickson Akoh begs court to allow him write his exam

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The trial of the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akoh, was on Tuesday stalled, following his appeal to the Abuja Federal High Court to allow him write his masters examination at the University of Abuja. Akoh, who in a letter to the court attached his examination timetable appealed to the court […]

Peace Corps commandant, Dickson Akoh begs court to allow him write his exam

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.