Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peace Corps: How Nneji forged my signature, overthrew me as Commandant General – Ogoegbunam‎ alleges

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Founder of National Unity and Peace Corps, Prof. Humphrey Ogoegbunam, has alleged that Dr. Chinedu Nneji forged his signature at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and declared himself the Commandant General of the Corps. This was even as he admitted that the bill passed by the National Assembly was purely that of Dickson Akoh’s Peace […]

Peace Corps: How Nneji forged my signature, overthrew me as Commandant General – Ogoegbunam‎ alleges

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.