Peace in Southern Kaduna, peace in Nigeria— CAN

By Caleb Ayansina

KAFANCHAN—THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, said Nigeria would not have peace until the people of Southern Kaduna and other areas invaded by herdsmen in the country have peace.

President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said this while also demanding the reopening of all government institutions closed down due to ongoing crisis in southern part of Kaduna State.

The College of Education, Gidan Waya; the Kafanchan Campus of Kaduna State University, KASU, and College of Nursing, Kafanchan, were closed last year.

Ayokunle, who spoke during a visit to Kafanchan to identify with the people of Southern Kaduna, led the CAN leadership to donate relief materials worth N8 million to the victims of the crisis.

According to him, “until the people of Southern Kaduna have their peace, Nigeria will not have peace. It is the duty of the government to ensure Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, struggling with herdsmen attacks, are brought under control.

“Those troubling Southern Kaduna must be brought to book and they must be prosecuted. Their guns must be taken away and source of their weapon prosecuted.

“Government should also rehabilitate all the houses and churches that have been vandalised.”

The post Peace in Southern Kaduna, peace in Nigeria— CAN appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

