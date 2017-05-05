Peace will come to the Cape Flats, says Mbalula – Independent Online
Independent Online
Peace will come to the Cape Flats, says Mbalula
Cape Town – New Police Minister Fikile Mbalula visited an Elsies River community on Thursday, where four people were killed in a ruthless shooting, and had a stern message for gangsters: your lives will be made unbearable. Mbalula, along with Western …
