Peak fetes customers, traders in Lagos

In line with its tradition of engaging its customers, Peak Milk is currently combing the nooks and crannies of Lagos State and activated in Oke Arin market, Trade Fair, Mushin and Agege to connect with its customers.

The company said it planned to extend the outreach beyond Lagos State and is also engaging local artistes as Saheed Osupa, amongst others to connect more with consumers.

The company said in a statement that the initiative was highly imperative, especially at a time the economic indices continue spinning southward and Nigerian consumers continuously yearn for quality at affordable price.

As expected, the initiative was welcomed with enthusiasm and positive energy, which is a boost for Peak Milk to do more.

Mummy Dayo, a retail outlet owner in Agege, applauded this initiative, saying that it was welcome development, especially in this time of economic downturn when people had cut-down the consumption of non-essential goods.

Uchenna, also a retail trader in Trade Fair, said the initiative is a boost for trade and hopes it will trigger consumers again into buying.

Osifo Agani, a brand critic, sees this as a “trade stimulus that will go a long way in helping the brand equity”. He said “it is necessary for brands to continuously seek avenues to connect more with the end consumers”.

Some weeks ago, Peak Filled was launched into the Nigeria market and has since then gained steady ascension into the daily needs of Nigerian households considering its affordability and accessibility. Peak Filled is a N40 Peak brand formulated to nourish families with essential vitamins and minerals, assuring them of a “Filled” Day.

