Peasant Farmers inaugurate watchdog C’ttee to curb fertilizer smuggling – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Peasant Farmers inaugurate watchdog C'ttee to curb fertilizer smuggling
Citifmonline
The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has inaugurated fertilizer security watchdog committees in all border towns across the country to help curb the menace of smuggling the commodity across neighboring countries. The fertilizer watchdog …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!