Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peerplays Successfully Completes ICO

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Peerplays’ public crowdfund was successfully concluded on May 14, 2017 at 15:00 UTC. The ICO was initiated on February 26, 2017, 10:00 am, after its announcement following the establishment of a Canadian non-profit organization called the Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) for the purpose of promoting the Peerplays technology and to promote provably-fair gaming standards … Continue reading Peerplays Successfully Completes ICO

The post Peerplays Successfully Completes ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.