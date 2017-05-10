PenCom releases N54bn to FG retirees

National Pension Commission ​(PenCom) ​on Tuesday released the accrued benefits of retired workers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government who retired from service between January and August 2016. ​The t​otal amount released for payment of the retirees was about N54bn. ​This is contained in a statement by​Head, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr. Emeka […]

