PenCom releases N54bn to FG retirees

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

National Pension Commission ​(PenCom) ​on Tuesday released the accrued benefits of retired workers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government who retired from service between January and August 2016. ​The t​otal amount released for payment of the retirees was about N54bn. ​This is contained in a statement by​Head, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr. Emeka […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

