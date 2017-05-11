PENGASSAN withdraws its members from ExxonMobil

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has begun gradual withdrawal from oil and gas installations belonging to Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, a subsidiary of United States’ ExxonMobil Corporation. The oil workers said it continued the picketing of ExxonMobil Nigeria on Wednesday, describing Mobil as one of the largest oil-producing companies in …

The post PENGASSAN withdraws its members from ExxonMobil appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

