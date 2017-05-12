PENGASSAN withdraws members from Mobil installations

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have begun gradual withdrawal of its members from oil and gas installations belonging to Mobil in the country. The Chairman of PENGASSAN, Lagos Zone, Mr Abel Agarin said this while picketing ExxonMobil on Thursday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of PENGASSAN on Wednesday began a three-day warning strike to protest the refusal of ExxonMobil management to honour an industrial relations agreement.

