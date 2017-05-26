Pension expert task workers on additional voluntary savings

By Rosemary Onuoha

NIGERIAN workers have been charged to undertake additional voluntary savings to boost their retirement benefits. Managing Director, Sigma Pensions Limited, Mr. Dave Uduanu, who gave this advice at the company’s human resources conference in Lagos also said that self-employed Nigerians should go for a sound pension plan to build strong financial plans for retirement.

He urged those in the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, to advance to the level of additional voluntary savings into their retirement savings account (RSA) adding that contributors can earn benefits higher than their working days salaries through the additional voluntary savings. He said, “Sigma Pensions, which currently has over 600,000 contributors and listed in the London stock exchange ‘companies to inspire Africa’ report is determined to help Nigerian workers build better financial future.

“Sigma Pensions, which is the fifth largest pension fund administrator in Nigeria with foreign partnership has no rivalry when it comes to securing the future of workers who entrust their pension to us. In its choice of investments of contributors’ funds, sigma does not take unnecessary risk or joke with its objectives of growing contributors’ money.”

According to him the company which has more contributors in Abuja and the northern parts of the country has decided to explore opportunities in other regions, adding “One of the things that stand Sigma out is that we are involved in all the commercial sectors in Nigeria and we are strong in the north and we are building the strength in port Harcourt and Lagos and if we succeed in some of the things we are doing, we are going to have a company that is strong in commercial areas.”

