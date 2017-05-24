Pages Navigation Menu

Pensioner commits suicide in Benue State

Posted on May 24, 2017

A Pensioner has committed suicide in Benue State, this sad news was confirmed by the Chairman, Coalition of Local Government Pensioners, Benue State, Mike Vembe, has said that one of their members committed suicide by hanging due to frustrations with non payment of pension allowance. Vembe, who led over 2,000 local government pensioners to Government …

