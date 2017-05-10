Pepenazi set to drop New Music Video “Ase” featuring Tiwa Savage | See B.T.S Photos

Ecleftic Entertainment act, Pepenazi looks set to unlock a new single along with visuals. The new single is titled “Ase” and features Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage. The video was shot by Frizzle N Bizzle Films. See B.T.S. Photos below:

The post Pepenazi set to drop New Music Video “Ase” featuring Tiwa Savage | See B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

