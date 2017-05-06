Peregrino Brimah: Dear Northern Provocateur, was Buhari Ijaw when he fought for Yar’Adua’s Impeachment?

by Peregrino Brimah Honestly! Tell me you are not sick and tired of these kind of people…these ethnojingingoists. These sworn…

Read » Peregrino Brimah: Dear Northern Provocateur, was Buhari Ijaw when he fought for Yar’Adua’s Impeachment? on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

