Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peregrino Brimah: Dear Northern Provocateur, was Buhari Ijaw when he fought for Yar’Adua’s Impeachment?

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

by Peregrino Brimah Honestly! Tell me you are not sick and tired of these kind of people…these ethnojingingoists. These sworn…

Read » Peregrino Brimah: Dear Northern Provocateur, was Buhari Ijaw when he fought for Yar’Adua’s Impeachment? on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.