Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Obi: I Have Had One Wristwatch In 17 Years

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that he has only one wristwatch, which he has worn for 17 years, alongside two pairs of black shoes, which he traveled in with most times. Speaking at The Platform, the flagship programme of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, Obi said when the Economic and […]

The post Peter Obi: I Have Had One Wristwatch In 17 Years appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.