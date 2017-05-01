Peter Obi: I Have Had One Wristwatch In 17 Years

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that he has only one wristwatch, which he has worn for 17 years, alongside two pairs of black shoes, which he traveled in with most times. Speaking at The Platform, the flagship programme of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, Obi said when the Economic and […]

The post Peter Obi: I Have Had One Wristwatch In 17 Years appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

