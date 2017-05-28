Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Obi: ‘Igbos’ Must Rise Above Where Nigeria kept Them

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Peter Obi Speaks on Marginalization of ‘Igbos’. Ex Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Saturday advised The “Igbos” to invest in themselves. While calling for restructuring of the country, he stressed that they must not remain where Nigeria kept them. Obi made the remark while speaking at the World Igbo Congress, WIC, summit in Enugu State. …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Peter Obi: ‘Igbos’ Must Rise Above Where Nigeria kept Them appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.