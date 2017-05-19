Peter Obi left $150m in 3 banks – Alex Otti replies Anambra govt – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Peter Obi left $150m in 3 banks – Alex Otti replies Anambra govt
NAIJ.COM
The former chairman of Diamond Bank Alex Otti has accused the Anambra state government of lying against its past governor Peter Obi. Otti reacting to the state that Obi left an empty treasury said the former governor had $150 million stored up in three …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!