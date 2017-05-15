Pages Navigation Menu

Peter Obi Visits Obasanjo At His Otta Farm Residence In Ogun State (Photos)

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was visibly happy as he hosted former governor of Anambra state at his Otta farm residence in Ogun state earlier today.
Mr Peter Obi who just finished an event in Lagos yesterday -paid the elder statesman a visit to discuss on political issues.

