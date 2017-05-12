Peter Of P-Square Live At The Hawthorns: ‘Chelsea Will Win EPL Tittle Tonight!’

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nigeria's music sensation Peter Okoye, one of the Okoye twin brothers (the other is Paul), better known by the stage name P-square, is in Birmingham, England and will be heading to The Hawthorns, home ground of West Bromwich Albions to watch his favourite team, Chelsea, seek to be crowned the Premier League champions tonight, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Peter Okoye is a close friend of former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, but despite the departure of the Super Eagles captain to Tiajin TEDA in China, has not stopped supporting the league leaders who will become champions of the 2016/2017 season with a win against West Brom tonight.

Okoye excitedly tweeted his anticipation of a Chelsea coronation on Friday night hours to the game Posted with a picture of Victor Moses' signed Chelsea jersey.

"Did I hear you say "Chelsea is Winning the EPL Tittle tonight?," the tweet reads.

"YES! Shout to my brother Victor Moses for the signed jersey I appreciate homie… It's Westbrom vs Chelsea and I will be der live to give u all the update. ☺️. #TeamBlues #TeamChelsea #EPL2016/2017Winner #skyIsAlwaysBlue My names are Peter Obumneme Okute Anu-ntiOkoye Reporting from London for the English Premier League Gbam!fana pu ala?

The match kicks off at 8pm Nigerian time.

The post Peter Of P-Square Live At The Hawthorns: ‘Chelsea Will Win EPL Tittle Tonight!’ appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

