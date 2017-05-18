Peter Okoye Meets Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala In USA, Share Selfie (Photo)

One half of Psquare, Peter Okoye who is currently in the US met with former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in Maryland USA. He captioned it “With my beautiful and humble,intelligent and strong Mummy here in DC #Ngozi #Okonjo #Iweala #motherslove” Source: Instagram

The post Peter Okoye Meets Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala In USA, Share Selfie (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

