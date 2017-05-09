Peter Okoye To Make Movie Debut In Genevieve Nnaji’s Project ‘lion Heart’

On Genevieve Nnaji’s movie project ‘Lion Heart’ official Instagram handle, it has been revealed that Peter Okoye of P-Square will be making his first movie debut as an actor in Genevieve Nnaji’s new movie project, Lion Heart. This is also the Nollywood screen diva’s first job as a movie director. The movie is going to …

The post Peter Okoye To Make Movie Debut In Genevieve Nnaji’s Project ‘lion Heart’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

