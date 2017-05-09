Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Okoye To Make Movie Debut In Genevieve Nnaji’s Project ‘lion Heart’

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On Genevieve Nnaji’s movie project ‘Lion Heart’ official Instagram handle, it has been revealed that Peter Okoye of P-Square will be making his first movie debut as an actor in Genevieve Nnaji’s new movie project, Lion Heart. This is also the Nollywood screen diva’s first job as a movie director. The movie is going to …

The post Peter Okoye To Make Movie Debut In Genevieve Nnaji’s Project ‘lion Heart’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.