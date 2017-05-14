Peter Okoye’s Reply To A Fan Who Said He Should Support Our Local League

Recall that Psquare was live in England to celebrate Chelsea on their Premier League victory on Friday, a fan took to twitter to call on MrP’s support for Nigerian football competitions, this is what he gets. Source: Twitter

The post Peter Okoye’s Reply To A Fan Who Said He Should Support Our Local League appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

