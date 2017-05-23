Peterside assures on funding for UNIPORT’s Centre for Transport Studies

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on the management of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to build its Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, CELTRAS, to an international brand, promising to attract external funds for the place.

Dakuku, who spoke yesterday at the University of Port Harcourt, shortly after he was inaugurated Chairman of the 13-man board of the centre, said: “Let me pledge, on behalf of my colleagues on the board, that we will not fail you. We will attract funding to the centre. Please the University should also go out of its way to fund the centre. When you do, you will attract fund from outside.”

Describing transportation and logistics as a twin enabler of any healthy economy, Dakuku assured that the new board would give its best to ensure the centre achieved its vision and set goals.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ndowa Lale while inaugurating the new board appealed for support for the institution, expressing hope that the new board will take the centre to greater height.

“The entire university needs help. We have big dreams but limited by resources. The university needs help,” he said.

Professor Osi Akpoghomeh, who founded the centre linked some of the challenges in the country to poor transport management system, stressing that sophisticated transport system was usually at the root of any sophisticated economy.

He noted that for instance, part of the problems of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during past elections were transportation and logistics, adding that the nation needed an efficient transportation system to get out of the woods.

