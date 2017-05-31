Petit: Zidane’s Turnaround At United Is Incredible

Emmanuel Petit has revealed he is very happy to see Zinedine Zidane achieve success at a club like Real Madrid.

Both players played internationally for France and were quite successful, winning the World Cup and European Championship in 1998 and 2000.

Zidane won the UCL last season with Real Madrid and also won the La Liga this season and Petit will like to see him continue in the same vein.

“I’m of course surprised — being the manager of Real Madrid is not an easy job. Winning La Liga at Real Madrid is not easy. They change managers every two seasons a lot of the time,” Petit explained in an interview with Bwin ahead of the weekend’s showpiece.

“What he’s doing at Real Madrid is amazing — he has charisma. Even when your name is Zinedine Zidane it doesn’t mean you’ll get the support from the dressing room. The name will get you respect but after a couple of weeks the players will test you, they will question your decisions. They will try and fight your authority.

“The way he managed the team and the turnaround he’s brought about is incredible. Before Zidane, some managers tried to rest Ronaldo but they couldn’t as he wanted to play every game. Zizou has convinced him he should play the games he can to really help the team. Then he goes and scores a hat-trick against Atletico in the Champions League semi-final!

“It didn’t work as well with Ancelotti and Benitez — when they tried the players didn’t listen and fought the authority. Zidane has communicated in a smooth way, he’s a natural. It was a surprise when he won the Champions League last season — I wanted to see how he’d cope with La Liga over the course of a season.

“If Zidane could win the Liga regularly, that would be more important to me than the Champions League — and he’s done it in his first season. The week in, week out test of that league is the real test of a manager.”

