I don’t have to make peace with Wenger – Mourinho – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I don't have to make peace with Wenger – Mourinho
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has insisted he does not need to make peace with long-time rival, Arsene Wenger, when he takes his side to Arsenal on Sunday. The two coaches have endured a frosty relationship, since Mourinho first arrived in …
Premier League team news: Squads revealed, suspensions, injuries and more ahead of this weekend's action
Man Utd news: How Jose Mourinho's makeshift XI could beat Arsenal
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho in no-win situation – Glenn Hoddle
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!