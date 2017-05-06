Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t have to make peace with Wenger – Mourinho – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

I don't have to make peace with Wenger – Mourinho
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has insisted he does not need to make peace with long-time rival, Arsene Wenger, when he takes his side to Arsenal on Sunday. The two coaches have endured a frosty relationship, since Mourinho first arrived in …
Premier League team news: Squads revealed, suspensions, injuries and more ahead of this weekend's actionMirror.co.uk
Man Utd news: How Jose Mourinho's makeshift XI could beat ArsenalMetro
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho in no-win situation – Glenn HoddleDaily Star
The Independent –Daily Mail –Fox Sports –Bleacher Report
all 803 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.