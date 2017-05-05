Petrol, kerosene, gas imports gulp N760bn in Q1 – NBS – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Petrol, kerosene, gas imports gulp N760bn in Q1 – NBS
Daily Trust
The petroleum products imports statistics have revealed that Nigeria spent N760.44 billion importing petrol, kerosene and gas in the first quarter of 2017. The statistics, released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed that …
Nigeria imports 4.05 billion litres of petrol worth N566.96 billion in three months – NBS
