PFN president commends FG over release of 82 Chibok girls

Benin – The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude on Monday commended President Muhammad Buhari over the release of the 82 Chibok school girls.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Ralph Okhiria in Benin.

The PFN president, according to the statement decried how Nigerians were making mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari health status.

“It is ridiculous, embarrassing and ungodly, how some Nigerians were making uncomplimentary remarks about the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians should know that the president is human and needs the sincere prayers of all well-meaning Nigerians to steer the ship of the nation.

”It is important that we should show some level of respect to the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, irrespective of the political party, religion or ethnic group we belong to.

Omobude described the release of the school girls as heart-warming.

He called on the Federal Government to further intensify efforts to free the remaining Chibok school girls still in the captivity of the Boko Haram insurgents.

He urged Nigerians, particularly Christians not to relent in their prayers, adding that the military was winning the war against terrorism in the country. (NAN)

The post PFN president commends FG over release of 82 Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

