PH Big Girl, Mary Irabo Called a Monkey After By Her Turkish Toaster For Turning Him Down

A Nigerian lady identified as Mary Irabo has shared chat between her and a foreigner who lives In Nigeria…According to the lady who lives in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state – the man had been pestering her for them to meet without her obliging. After she refused to hook up with him, the racist man Ahmad Nasr, …

The post PH Big Girl, Mary Irabo Called a Monkey After By Her Turkish Toaster For Turning Him Down appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

