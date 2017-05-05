Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pharmaceutical group lauds Saraki over Import Adjustment Tax Policy

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

PHARMACEUTICAL Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN, has commended Senate President Bukola Saraki for his intervention which led the federal government introducing an Import Adjustment Tax policy last year, thereby encouraging pharmaceutical industries in the country to thrive. The national president of PMG- MAN, Mr. Okey Akpa gave the commendation when he […]

The post Pharmaceutical group lauds Saraki over Import Adjustment Tax Policy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.