Pharmaceutical manufacturers ‎demand policies to boost local production

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN, has advised the Federal Government to prioritise local development in the pharmaceutical sector so as to generate increased internal revenue. The group noted that by tapping into the local Pharmaceutical Manufacturing sector, government can significantly increase the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, growth of the country. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

