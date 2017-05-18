Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pharrell To College Graduates: ‘We Need To Lift Up Our Women’ – HuffPost

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


HuffPost

Pharrell To College Graduates: 'We Need To Lift Up Our Women'
HuffPost
On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winner delivered NYU's annual commencement speech at Yankee Stadium, where he encouraged graduates and guests to use their talents to promote gender equality. “As you find your way to serve humanity it gives me …
Pharrell Says We Need to 'Lift Women Up' in NYU Commencement SpeechJezebel
Pharrell Williams Delivers Message Of Engagement To NYU GraduatesCHANNELS TELEVISION
Pharrell's NYU commencement speech: 'We need to lift our women up'Mashable

all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.