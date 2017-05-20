PHD WECA Tops in RECMA Report

PHD West and Central Africa (PHD WECA), an affiliate of PHD Worldwide, a part of Omnicom Media Group, is celebrating the performance of its local workforce in the use of the agency’s media planning operating system and for contributing to global network’s rise to the top of new business league tables by RECMA and R3.

Omnicom Media Group has emerged tops in the 2016 Major Wins report by Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (RECMA), ranking the net new business balance of wins and departures during the past year. Winning 29 percent of the USD 20.1 billion in ad spend that changed hands in 2016 globally, across its three agency networks, Omnicom Media Group ended the year with a net new business balance of USD 4.4 billion.

The Chief Executive Officer of PHD, “Bright Ladzekpo, said the firm currently holds the titles for network of the year with Adweek, Campaign and Cristal concurrently. This is a reflection of the success in each and every market, so we have every good reason to celebrate our teams local and global.”

PHD is acknowledged globally as a pioneer in communications planning and ahead of its peers with its own operating system called “SOURCE”, which brings the global workforce together to collaborate on assignments using the massively multi-player online role playing and gaming platform.

Wassim Nashiru from the team Ghana put in an outstanding performance by winning a Gold and a Bronze for Producing and Overall skillsets respectively in the individual player rankings for last year.

Team Nigeria has also broken into the top 10 for the first time, rather audaciously, at the 6th position based on the official ranking of country teams in the network released at the end of Q1 2017 from usage data for nearly 4,000 of PHD’s staff in its offices across the globe.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

