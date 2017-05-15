Philippe Coutinho Insists He Knows Nothing About Barcelona’s Interest
Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he has heard “nothing” from Barcelona amid speculation that the Spanish giants are considering a bid for the Brazilian.
Philippe Coutinho put in a man-of-the-match display to help Liverpool to within one win of securing a Champions League as he scored two and created another in a 4-0 win over West Ham United.
The 24-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a summer move to Camp Nou despite only signing a new five-year deal in January, but he insists that he is fully focused on helping his current employers secure a top-four spot.
“Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world, so far, nothing has come to me, because if anything comes, it comes to my manager, what I have to do is focus on the pitch,” Coutinho told ESPN Brazil prior to today’s win.
“I have a contract with Liverpool, there are two games, there are a lot of chances for us to be in the Champions League next year. What I have to do is focus on football and those things are resolved by the business people.
“I’m happy to know that a great club has an interest, it’s cool, for the recognition of their work, what I have to do is keep working hard. Liverpool is a great club and we have to put Liverpool back in the Champions League.”
Coutinho has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season.
