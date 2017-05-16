‘Philippe Coutinho Is A Joy To Play With’ – Divock Origi

Divock Origi has described Philippe Coutinho as a “joy to play with” following the Brazilian’s man-of-the-match performance against West Ham United.

Philippe Coutinho scored two and created another as Liverpool thrashed the Hammers 4-0 at the London Stadium

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but Origi is hopeful that the Reds can keep hold of the “special” playmaker.

“He has moments of magic. I think he has a lot of talent and he’s a top player and an experienced player and he’s still only 24, so I think that’s very special,” the Belgian told the club’s official website.

“He helps us a lot, is there in the big moments and for me he is a joy to play with. Daniel [Sturridge] as well is a big talent and of course he has experience. He showed his qualities again for Liverpool and he’s very important.”

