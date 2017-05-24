Pages Navigation Menu

Militants warn: Martial law could lead to gross rights violations – Sun.Star

Posted on May 24, 2017


Militants warn: Martial law could lead to gross rights violations
MILITANT groups have strongly protested and questioned the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, saying it would not resolve the conflict but merely create more problems and lead to violations of people's rights. Human rights watchdog Karapatan said …
