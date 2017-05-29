Philippines military says close to defeating Islamist rebels – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
Philippines military says close to defeating Islamist rebels
CNBC
The Philippines military said on Monday it was close to retaking a southern city held for a seventh day by Islamist militants, as helicopters unleashed more rockets on positions held by the rebels aligned with Islamic State. The clashes in Marawi city …
