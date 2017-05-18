Phone technicians protest against harassment by soldiers in Lokoja

ASSOCIATION of Phone Technicians and Accessory Dealers, APTAD, in Kogi State staged a protest against officers of the Nigerian Army over alleged incessant harassment of its members in Lokoja. The protesting phone technicians who carried placards with various inscriptions had alleged that a faction of APTAB with unrecognised executives in connivance with security agents are […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

