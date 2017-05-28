Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: 14 year old housemaid poisons her boss with rat poison in Ondo

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 14 year old housemaid, Mary Akinnifesi, has been arrested in Ondo town, Ondo State, for poisoning her  63-year-old boss, Alhaji Nasir Akinlosotu. Mary was living with the family in their home until that day when the man’s wife asked her to prepare beans for them.   When she was through, she decided to put […]

The post Photo: 14 year old housemaid poisons her boss with rat poison in Ondo appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.