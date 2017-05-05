Photo: Banky W, Adesua Etomi Spotted On Set For The Wedding Party 2

Following the public announcement of the engagement between Adesua Etomi and Banky W, the couple have been spotted on set for the sequel to the movie, The Wedding Party 2. The couple were yesterday spotted on set of the movie whose sequel holds a thrilling plot as the couple made their relationship public some days…

