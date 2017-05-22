Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Bobi Wine gets new look

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Bobi Wine has gotten a new look.

The “Time Bomb” singer has gotten rid of his iconic dreadlocks, opting for a French haircut.

The singer’s new look has excited his fans on social media with many noting that he looks much younger with his shaven look.

Bobi Wine cuts his dreadlocks

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when Bobi Wine is aspiring to join parliament after he formally declared his intentions to stand for Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East constituency recently.

Bobi, who is standing on an independent ticket, will go against FDC’s Apollo Kantinti and NRM’s Sitenda Sebalu in an election that will be held on June 26.

The Kyandondo East constituency seat fell vacant following the nullification of FDC’s Apollo Kantinti election through court over noncompliance with electoral laws on the side of Electoral Commission.

Staff Writer

