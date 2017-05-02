PHOTO: Emir Sanusi Releases His April Pay Slip For Public Viewing
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has posted details of his salary for April 2017 on social media. This action comes in response to the allegations leveled against him last week for misappropriation of funds. Sanusi uploaded the information on Tuesday morning via his verified Instagram account. It came with the caption: “Pay slip… Since…
The post PHOTO: Emir Sanusi Releases His April Pay Slip For Public Viewing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!