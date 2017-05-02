Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTO: Emir Sanusi Releases His April Pay Slip For Public Viewing

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has posted details of his salary for April 2017 on social media. This action comes in response to the allegations leveled against him last week for misappropriation of funds. Sanusi uploaded the information on Tuesday morning via his verified Instagram account. It came with the caption: “Pay slip… Since…

The post PHOTO: Emir Sanusi Releases His April Pay Slip For Public Viewing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.