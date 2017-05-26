Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Koko Master, Dbanj Welcomes First Child With Wife, Didi Kilgrow

Nigerian entertainer, Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as Dbanj has welcomed his first child with his wife, Didi. The couple got married last year at a secret event and have since kept their relationship on the low. Dbanj shared a photo of his son whom he named Daniel Oyebanjo III. He took to his social media…

