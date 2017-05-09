Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Driving Herself Home From Church Goes Viral

Queen Elizabeth II is the only person in the United Kingdom allowed to drive without a license, and she’s not giving up that privilege anytime soon.

When she’s not serving as the mother of her country, the Queen loves driving, often taking her family for spins in her Range Rover.

And on Sunday, the 91-year-old great-grandmother was spotted in her green Jaguar, taking a spin after attending church services in Windsor.

The Queen is also regularly spotted taking her Land Rover for a spin as well. Nice rides, Your Majesty. It should be noted that she first learned to drive during WWII, when she served as a mechanic for the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service.

It should also be noted that the path she was cruising down on Sunday in Windsor Park is reserved only for her and for park rangers.

