Photo Of The Day This portrait of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and family – Pulse Nigeria
|
Photo Of The Day This portrait of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and family
Pulse Nigeria
Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is celebrating international Day of the family with this lovely photo. "International Day of the Family #MyFamily #MyWorld #MyJewel," he captioned the portrait shared on May 15, 2017. The photo features his little …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!