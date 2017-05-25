Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTONEWS: Biafra @50: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, other prominent Nigerians grace event

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Perm. sec. Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda among other dignitaries were pictured at the Biafra @50 celebration in Abuja on Thursday. Osinbajo was a key note speaker at the event where he declared that the citizens reserved the right to discuss their continued […]

PHOTONEWS: Biafra @50: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, other prominent Nigerians grace event

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.