PHOTONEWS: EFCC seizes another property belonging to Goodluck Jonathan’s godson, Turnah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has allegedly seized another property belonging to a godson of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, George Turnah in Abuja. The property, which is located at Citec Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, is a duplex. Operatives of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday were seen writing “EFCC, keep off” across the property’s fence […]

PHOTONEWS: EFCC seizes another property belonging to Goodluck Jonathan’s godson, Turnah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

