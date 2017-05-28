PHOTONEWS: Untold story of Delta primary school

It’s an unbelievable sight at Ehwere Primary School in Ewhere Community, Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as facilities of the school have been vandalised and abandoned, forcing the pupils to sit on the floor. Teachers also have no place to sit in the school. Our Delta State Correspondent who visited […]

PHOTONEWS: Untold story of Delta primary school

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

