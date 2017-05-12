PHOTOS: Abia State Residents Jubilate After Okezie Ikpeazu’s Victory Over Uchechukwu Ogah 12th, May, 2017

Residents of Abia state are currently jubilating after the supreme court upheld the election of Okezie Ikpeazu as the state governor.

Uchechukwu Ogah, had earlier obtained a judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja to replace Ikpeazu.

But the CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who led a five-man panel of judges held that Samson Ogah, does not have a case as the appeal lacked merit.

