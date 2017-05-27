PHOTOS: Acting President Osinbajo attends G7 Summit

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Italy attended the G7 Summit and special outreach forum on Africa, which had selected African nations and leaders including Nigeria, Guinea, Tunisia, Niger, Ethiopia and Kenya in attendance. Here are pictures of the Acting President with other Heads of State at the Summit

