PHOTOS: Acting President Osinbajo attends G7 Summit
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Italy attended the G7 Summit and special outreach forum on Africa, which had selected African nations and leaders including Nigeria, Guinea, Tunisia, Niger, Ethiopia and Kenya in attendance. Here are pictures of the Acting President with other Heads of State at the Summit
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
