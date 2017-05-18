Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Adekunle Gold Unveils ‘The 79th Element’ Band

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and ‘Sade’ crooner, Adekunle Gold who some days ago revealed that his contract has expired with his former music label, YBNL has made a great career move. The alternative soul singer born Adekunle Kosoko took to his social media platform to unveile his official band named “The 79th Element.” The choice of the…

The post Photos: Adekunle Gold Unveils ‘The 79th Element’ Band appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.