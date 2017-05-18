Photos: Adekunle Gold Unveils ‘The 79th Element’ Band

Nigerian singer and ‘Sade’ crooner, Adekunle Gold who some days ago revealed that his contract has expired with his former music label, YBNL has made a great career move. The alternative soul singer born Adekunle Kosoko took to his social media platform to unveile his official band named “The 79th Element.” The choice of the…

The post Photos: Adekunle Gold Unveils ‘The 79th Element’ Band appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

